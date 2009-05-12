Cowboys move practices as investigation continues into collapsed facility

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys team activities will move to a nearby high school stadium as the investigation continues into the collapse of its indoor practice facility.
The Cowboys on Tuesday announced organized team activities and their June 15-17 minicamp will be held at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
The facility is part of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District. The Cowboys' activities will be closed to the public.
New grass practice fields will be installed at Valley Ranch in Irving, where the Cowboys' practice structure collapsed May 2 during a storm. Twelve people were injured.
