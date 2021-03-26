Around the NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Published: Mar 26, 2021 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was on vacation in Florida when he heard last month his club finally inked Dak Prescott to a long-term contract. The 57-year-old wanted to get his beach flips in.

"It's a lot easier to do cartwheels on the sand, I'll say that," McCarthy said during a news conference Thursday, via ESPN. "I was very excited."

The contract ensures that the Prescott drama won't linger for another season. The Cowboys paid prime value after seeing what McCarthy's offense looked like with lesser QBs last season.

"Dak is the keystone of this team," McCarthy said. "I'm excited about Year 2 on offense. In a lot of ways, we didn't feel like we got to have a Year 1."

The Cowboys owned one of the best offenses in the NFL when Prescott was healthy. However, that only lasted five games, and Dallas lost three of them due to a horrific defense.

When Prescott is healthy, he offers a playmaker who can win in the rhythm of the offense, outside the structure if pressured, and with his legs. He's an ideal modern-age QB.

After the ankle fracture on a scramble, McCarthy noted that Prescott would be "smarter" in how he uses his legs, but the coach noted how much signal-callers are protected today.

"Quarterbacks are clearly protected more, that's why you see wide-open offenses," he said. "I don't think it's going to be a huge adjustment for him. I don't think he needs to lower his shoulder and stiff-arm maybe as much.

"Jerry [Jones] probably wants him to run out of bounds every play. He just has to be more mindful of it. I don't ever try to make a statement to a player that may make him hesitate. Hesitation in the NFL, you're a step slower than your opponent and that can potentially put you in a worse position."

Related Content

news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Thursday roundup of latest news, buzz

﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' defensive struggles: 'We tried to change too much'

Dallas employed one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2020, a sieve that couldn't slow a junior varsity operation. Speaking Thursday, Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys tried to do too much last season, which led to the struggles.
news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW