Cowboys make first coaching move, fire special teams coach

Published: Jan 01, 2009 at 04:59 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have fired special teams coach Bruce Read, making him the first assistant ousted in the wake of a disappointing 9-7 season.

Read's special teams unit made costly gaffes, including a blocked punt in overtime at Arizona that ended in a game-winning Cardinals touchdown. Breakdowns in kick coverage also beset Dallas, and Adam Jones fizzled as a return man.

Read spent two years with the Cowboys under coach Wade Phillips, who owner Jerry Jones has said will return next season. Read was previously an assistant with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner 'one hundred percent' certain he will play in 2024

Nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner said he will certainly be returning for his age-34 season, but indicated it may not be with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa proud of staying healthy as Dolphins QB enters 17th start of 2023 season

As the Dolphins QB approaches his 17th start of the season on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa said he's proud of staying healthy this year after putting in so much work in the offseason. 
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Josh Allen, Brandon Aiyuk among players left out

Kevin Patra spotlights 10 worthy players who did not make the 2024 Pro Bowl games. Was Bills QB Josh Allen overlooked? What about Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.? 
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.