Cowboys make first coaching move, fire special teams coach

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have fired special teams coach Bruce Read, making him the first assistant ousted in the wake of a disappointing 9-7 season.
Read's special teams unit made costly gaffes, including a blocked punt in overtime at Arizona that ended in a game-winning Cardinals touchdown. Breakdowns in kick coverage also beset Dallas, and Adam Jones fizzled as a return man.
Read spent two years with the Cowboys under coach Wade Phillips, who owner Jerry Jones has said will return next season. Read was previously an assistant with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers.
