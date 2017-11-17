Around the NFL

Cowboys LT Bell: 'If I lose, I'm going to lose my way'

Published: Nov 17, 2017 at 12:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Can the Dallas Cowboys' replacement left tackle hold up Sunday night against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL?

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday that All-Pro blindside blocker Tyron Smith will not play, per a source with knowledge of the situation. Byron Bell will get the start.

Bell replaced Chaz Green at left tackle last week after the latter gave up six sacks and a bevy of pressures with no resistance. Bell performed little better, getting burned as well. Bell last started a game back in 2015 for the Tennessee Titans. Before that, he was mostly a turnstile with the Carolina Panthers in 56 starts.

Getting thrust into the spotlight in Dallas against Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Chris Long, etc. will be a challenge for Bell. The 28-year-old said earlier this week if he gets beat, he's going to get beat playing his game.

"Just coming off the ball and getting to the junction point, just being physical with the guy and using hands and just getting a strike down," Bell said, via ESPN.com. "Where I get in trouble is when I play complacent and timid. I just got to go out and cut it loose. If I get beat, just know this: I'm going to get beat my [expletive] way. If I lose, I'm going to lose my way."

Missing Smith is a massive blow in a pivotal division game for the Cowboys, who at 5-4 are teetering on the edge of playoff contention in the NFC. No single player on the roster can come close to replacing Smith. Dallas must offer Bell more help on the edge than they gave Green last week -- which was basically none.

"I just think you try to continue to lift those guys up and let them know that we believe in them no matter what and that as a group we can be successful," center Travis Frederick said. "I think that you want to make them know or let them know that last week isn't this week. Every week is a new week and you have a new opportunity to be successful."

If Bell doesn't get help, Dak Prescott, who was hit a career-high 10 times and pressured on 36.8 percent of dropbacks against the Falcons, doesn't stand a chance to move the ball against Philly's D-line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams. While the future Hall of Famer is expected to command a big payday, Rapoport noted that L.A. intends to do everything it can to bring him back.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW