Cowboys LT Adams fined $12,500 for kicking two Giants

Published: Sep 23, 2009 at 01:09 PM

IRVING, Texas -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys left tackle Flozell Adams $12,500 for kicking two New York Giants players during Sunday night's game, making it two consecutive games in which he has been punished.

Adams was fined not only for the second-quarter play that left Justin Tuck with a shoulder injury but also for kicking Osi Umenyiora in the fourth quarter.

Adams was flagged for kicking Tuck but not for the swipe at Umenyiora. After the game, Tuck called it a "bush-league play," and Adams shot back Monday, saying he didn't know Tuck was hurt, adding, "From a supposed kick? Tell him to stay up. It ain't my fault."

On Wednesday, Tuck had his turn to respond.

"Normally, people go to the Pro Bowl for blocking people, not tripping people. So maybe he should keep his feet on the ground," Tuck said. "We're not going to get into a war of words here, we are going to let it be what it is, and I'll see Flozell when we play them again."

"It makes me hate the Cowboys a little bit more. You can write that I did say 'hate.' I stand by what I said right after the game that it was a bush-league play. You move on, that's my plan, to move on."

The rematch is scheduled for Dec. 6 at Giants Stadium.

Adams also was fined $5,000 for an unnecessary-roughness penalty against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener. Adams said he wants to appeal.

