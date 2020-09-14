Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch suffers broken collarbone; headed to IR 

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 11:28 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Having traveled the long road of recovery from a 2019 season-ending neck injury, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch found more bad fortune on Sunday night.

Vander Esch suffered a broken collarbone and is headed to injured reserve after suffering the injury in the first half of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Vander Esch should be back this season, but it's a huge blow for the Cowboys and injury to the insult of a season-opening defeat.

Though he only played the first quarter, Vander Esch tallied three tackles -- indicative of how important he is to Dallas' defense.

Having gobbled up 140 tackles as a rookie in 2018, Vander Esch was a Pro Bowl selection. However, the former first-round pick missed seven games last year with the aforementioned injury.

In other Cowboys injury news, tight end Blake Jarwin is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in the first half Sunday. He'll undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury.

