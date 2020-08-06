Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is ready to rock.
The LB told reporters he's fully recovered from January neck surgery.
"I feel amazing. That's all behind me. I'm not worried about my neck anymore," LVE said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
The statement confirms the trend the linebacker was on since the spring. Vander Esch was expected to participate in offseason workouts, but with those scrapped, training camp is the first time he'll see the field since surgery.
Vander Esch noted he's been working out for months and plans to wear extra padding this season.
The 24-year-old linebacker missed seven games last season due to injury. The middle of the Cowboys defense was exposed without the heat-seeking missile patrolling. Vander Esch's healthy return will play a huge part in getting the Dallas defense to a playoff-level.
The expectations in Dallas suggest that if the defense can improve even slightly, the offense should have enough firepower to get the Cowboys to the postseason.
"This year, we've got to stop talking about it and go do it. It's as simple as that," LVE said.