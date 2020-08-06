Leighton Vander Esch 'not worried about' neck injury anymore

Vander Esch noted he's been working out for months and plans to wear extra padding this season.

The 24-year-old linebacker missed seven games last season due to injury. The middle of the Cowboys defense was exposed without the heat-seeking missile patrolling. Vander Esch's healthy return will play a huge part in getting the Dallas defense to a playoff-level.

The expectations in Dallas suggest that if the defense can improve even slightly, the offense should have enough firepower to get the Cowboys to the postseason.