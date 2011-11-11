 Skip to main content
Cowboys LB Lee questionable vs. Bills after full week of practice

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 10:20 AM

The Dallas Cowboys listed linebacker Sean Lee and right guard Kyle Kosier as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Lee practiced with a hard cast on his left hand this week after he dislocated his left wrist two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lee, the Cowboys' leading tackler, missed last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"We'll just evaluate him as he goes. We feel like he's practiced well the last couple of days, he's certainly trying to get acclimated to playing with that thing," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "We're hopeful he'll continue to get comfortable by week's end and be ready to go."

Kosier has battled plantar fasciittis but has yet to miss a game this season. Punter Mat McBriar, who missed last week's game because of a nerve problem in his left (planting) foot, is also questionable.

As expected, the Cowboys ruled out wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring), cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring) and running back Felix Jones (ankle). Jones suffered a high ankle sprain four weeks ago but is still unable to practice.

Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson did not practice Friday because of an illness but is expected to play.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, go to NFL.com's injury page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

