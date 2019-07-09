Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on new deal: 'It will happen'

"It's definitely a reality. At some point, the elite players have to receive their investment," Smith said. "For me, it's just about embracing the season I'm in. My redshirt year, when I was recovering (from injury), I embraced it. My first year back, I wasn't 100 percent, but I gave it all I got, learned every week. I embraced that season. Last season was a phenomenal year of returning to the elite player that I am, I embraced it.