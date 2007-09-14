Cowboys LB Ellis not ready to play against Miami

Published: Sep 14, 2007 at 09:32 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Greg Ellis won't make his season debut Sunday at Miami.

Ellis returned to practice on a limited basis this week after an extended rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles' tendon. Coach Wade Phillips said Friday that Ellis hasn't had a setback but hasn't made enough progress to play.

Phillips said cornerback Terence Newman, who also returned to practice this week, will be a game-time decision. Newman hasn't played since the first preseason game because of a slight tear in tissue on the base of his foot.

Ellis tore his left Achilles' tendon in a game in November. He came out for the opening workout of training camp July 25 before he felt pain in the foot and left the field.

