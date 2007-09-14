Cowboys LB Ellis not ready to play against Miami

Ellis returned to practice on a limited basis this week after an extended rehabilitation from a torn left Achilles' tendon. Coach Wade Phillips said Friday that Ellis hasn't had a setback but hasn't made enough progress to play.
Phillips said cornerback Terence Newman, who also returned to practice this week, will be a game-time decision. Newman hasn't played since the first preseason game because of a slight tear in tissue on the base of his foot.
Ellis tore his left Achilles' tendon in a game in November. He came out for the opening workout of training camp July 25 before he felt pain in the foot and left the field.
