 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown finally healthy: 'People ain't seen my best yet' 

Published: May 15, 2026 at 06:41 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Injuries have overshadowed the first three years of Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarvion Overshown's NFL career.

The athletic linebacker missed his entire rookie season due to a preseason ACL tear. He returned in 2024, gobbling up 90 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games. However, in Week 13, Overshown suffered another gruesome knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL. Not only did the injury end his season, but it also wiped out most of his 2025 campaign. He played in just six games. In three seasons, the linebacker has missed 32 games.

Finally healthy, the 25-year-old is ready to finally make good on the upside.

"Biggest blessing I can ask for," Overshown said at the Cowboys' annual home run derby, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I feel like everybody knows when I'm healthy, I'm one of the best linebackers in the league. That's not to toot my own horn, but the film and that stats speaks for itself when I'm on the field. Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do."

Related Links

Ahead of Overshown's 2024 season, it was clear to see what the linebacker's ability brought to the table. Despite missing his entire rookie season, he turned heads in camp. Former teammate Micah Parsons said at the time that Overshown had been "unbelievable," and ex-coach Mike McCarthy added that his play "jumps off the tape." In those 13 games, we saw what a menace he could be. We just haven't seen it enough.

If Overshown can stay on the field, he can be a massive difference-maker in the middle of Christian Parker's new defense.

"The fact that I get to go through this whole offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain't seen my best yet," Overshown added. "So, I know it's going to be one of my best years."

Related Content

news

Andy Reid: Chiefs' schedule no hint on Patrick Mahomes' health; QB 'making progress' on knee injury

The Chiefs have been scheduled to play in prime time twice to open the 2026 campaign. Appearing on The Insiders, Andy Reid says he didn't talk to the league about Patrick Mahomes' health, but the star QB is making progress.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Every team's bye week

Here is the full set of byes for all 32 teams, which runs from Week 5 to Week 14 -- with the omission of Week 12 when every club plays during a busy Thanksgiving season.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: NFL teams get creative on social media

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been released in its entirety. Here is a compilation of the many creative ways teams participated in Thursday's unveiling.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Bears, Bills-Broncos, Rams-Seahawks in Christmas tripleheader

Christmas Day's NFL tripleheader features a trio of playoff rematches with Packers at Bears, Bills at Broncos and Rams at Seahawks.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Packers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills, Broncos-Steelers highlight Thanksgiving Week

Week 12 will kick off with a Thanksgiving Eve tilt to set the table for the now-annual Thanksgiving Day tripleheader, which will be followed with the league's burgeoning tradition of a showcase game on Black Friday.

news

2026 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team opponents

The NFL announced team-by-team opponents and select prime-time games for the 2026 preseason on Thursday.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Complete slate of Week 1 games

The NFL released the complete 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday. Check out your favorite team's Week 1 matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants rookie CB Thaddeus Dixon tears Achilles, placed on IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Report: Malik Nabers underwent 'cleanup' procedure on injured knee; Giants hopeful WR will be ready Wk 1

The status of New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 remains a question mark as we press toward the summer.

news

2026 NFL schedule release: Lions to host Bears to kick off Thanksgiving Day slate

When the Detroit Lions play for the 86th time on Thanksgiving Day, they will oppose a division rival for the fourth straight season as they host the Chicago Bears in a marquee Week 12 showdown.

news

Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

Future Hall of Famer Von Miller has said he'd like to return to Denver, but is a reunion in the cards for a Broncos defense with a stellar rotation?