Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown finally healthy: 'People ain't seen my best yet' 

Injuries have overshadowed the first three years of Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarvion Overshown's NFL career.

The athletic linebacker missed his entire rookie season due to a preseason ACL tear. He returned in 2024, gobbling up 90 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games. However, in Week 13, Overshown suffered another gruesome knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL. Not only did the injury end his season, but it also wiped out most of his 2025 campaign. He played in just six games. In three seasons, the linebacker has missed 32 games.

Finally healthy, the 25-year-old is ready to finally make good on the upside.