Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown finally healthy: 'People ain't seen my best yet' 

Injuries have overshadowed the first three years of Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarvion Overshown's NFL career.
The athletic linebacker missed his entire rookie season due to a preseason ACL tear. He returned in 2024, gobbling up 90 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed, an interception returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games. However, in Week 13, Overshown suffered another gruesome knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL and PCL. Not only did the injury end his season, but it also wiped out most of his 2025 campaign. He played in just six games. In three seasons, the linebacker has missed 32 games.
Finally healthy, the 25-year-old is ready to finally make good on the upside.
"Biggest blessing I can ask for," Overshown said at the Cowboys' annual home run derby, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I feel like everybody knows when I'm healthy, I'm one of the best linebackers in the league. That's not to toot my own horn, but the film and that stats speaks for itself when I'm on the field. Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do."
Ahead of Overshown's 2024 season, it was clear to see what the linebacker's ability brought to the table. Despite missing his entire rookie season, he turned heads in camp. Former teammate Micah Parsons said at the time that Overshown had been "unbelievable," and ex-coach Mike McCarthy added that his play "jumps off the tape." In those 13 games, we saw what a menace he could be. We just haven't seen it enough.
If Overshown can stay on the field, he can be a massive difference-maker in the middle of Christian Parker's new defense.
"The fact that I get to go through this whole offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain't seen my best yet," Overshown added. "So, I know it's going to be one of my best years."