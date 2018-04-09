Around the NFL

Cowboys' La'el Collins wants to stay at right tackle

Apr 09, 2018
Since the Cowboys imported new offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, the scuttlebutt from Dallas has La'el Collins shifting back to guard for the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old Collins, however, would prefer to remain on the outside.

"I like playing tackle," Collins said Sunday, via the team's official website. "Right now, I'm focused on playing tackle. That's where my mindset is. That's where I'm grinding for."

Collins had an up-and-down 2017 campaign in his move from guard to tackle, where he took over for long-time lineman Doug Free. The Cowboys now have a hole at guard after Jonathan Cooper, who started 13 games last season, signed in San Francisco.

Dallas is considering moving Collins back inside, if Fleming can win the outside gig, to help re-solidify a line that overall had a down year last season.

"I played against a lot of great players at right tackle. It made me better as a player," Collins said. "Pretty much being able to play every position except center feels great. It was a big stepping stone for me going into next year. I'll be ready wherever it is.

"[But] I don't even thinking about switching positions. I'm just focused on getting bigger, faster, stronger and making sure I'm healthy going into this year. I'll be ready to roll."

Head coach Jason Garrett insisted the goal is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field in 2018. Collins' future earning potential gives him an incentive to want to remain at tackle. Whether he's moved back inside will likely depend on whether Fleming or newly signed guard Marcus Martin earns his way into the top 5 rotation.

