Cowboys' Kosier, Witten nursing sprained knees after win

Published: Sep 27, 2010 at 04:39 AM

Dallas Cowboys left guard Kyle Kosier and tight end Jason Witten will have extra time to heal their sprained right knees because the team's bye is this week.

Kosier and Witten had MRIs on Monday, one day after the Cowboys' 27-13 road victory over the Houston Texans.

Kosier said there is no damage in the knee, which is the same one he injured during training camp, forcing him to miss the season opener. Someone fell on Kosier's leg, and he came out of Sunday's game early.

Witten continued to play in the game after being hurt.

Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said it's "more iffy on Kosier" being able to play in the next game, Oct. 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The coach said Witten should play, but that the preliminary report on Kosier is he could be sidelined two weeks.

Before Phillips spoke, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Kosier was expected to miss up to four weeks because of the injury.

Kosier has appeared in 116 games during his nine-year NFL career. He has played in 53 games for the Cowboys since joining the team in 2006, following stops with the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

