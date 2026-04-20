NFL Network: Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey agrees to record-setting four-year, $28 million extension 

Through success and strife for the Cowboys, Aubrey has become a rare highlight-reel kicker -- and a fantasy football darling along the way. Aubrey, 31, has made six career field goals of 60 yards or longer, an NFL record that's made him a weapon for Dallas since the former soccer player signed with the Cowboys in 2023. He's become the face of a new NFL kicking game in which booming three-pointers have become expected.