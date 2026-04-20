NFL Network: Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey agrees to record-setting four-year, $28 million extension 

Since becoming an NFL kicker with a knack for converting from long distance, Brandon Aubrey's seemed destined to make history with his kicking prowess.
Aubrey has now made some in the offseason, agreeing to a record-setting four-year, $28 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys that includes $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. It is the largest deal for a kicker in league history.
Aubrey had previously received a second-round, $5.76 million tender. Days later, Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn received an extension that has now briefly stood as the position's grandest contract.
Through success and strife for the Cowboys, Aubrey has become a rare highlight-reel kicker -- and a fantasy football darling along the way. Aubrey, 31, has made six career field goals of 60 yards or longer, an NFL record that's made him a weapon for Dallas since the former soccer player signed with the Cowboys in 2023. He's become the face of a new NFL kicking game in which booming three-pointers have become expected.
An All-Pro selection in his debut season, Aubrey's earned a Pro Bowl nod in all three of his seasons.
Aubrey has made 88.2% of his field goals (112 of 127) and 96.9% of his extra points (126 of 130).
As is seemingly an offseason tradition, a Cowboys contract standoff has garnered headlines. This time it centered around a kicker: a rarity that underscores just how big of an impression Aubrey has made in short order.
Now, Aubrey can concentrate on unseating Jacksonville Jaguars booter Cam Little's 70-yard mark for longest field goal and making some more history.