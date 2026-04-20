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NFL Network: Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey agrees to record-setting four-year, $28 million extension 

Published: Apr 20, 2026 at 12:22 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Since becoming an NFL kicker with a knack for converting from long distance, Brandon Aubrey's seemed destined to make history with his kicking prowess.

Aubrey has now made some in the offseason, agreeing to a record-setting four-year, $28 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys that includes $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. It is the largest deal for a kicker in league history.

Aubrey had previously received a second-round, $5.76 million tender. Days later, Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn received an extension that has now briefly stood as the position's grandest contract.

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Through success and strife for the Cowboys, Aubrey has become a rare highlight-reel kicker -- and a fantasy football darling along the way. Aubrey, 31, has made six career field goals of 60 yards or longer, an NFL record that's made him a weapon for Dallas since the former soccer player signed with the Cowboys in 2023. He's become the face of a new NFL kicking game in which booming three-pointers have become expected.

An All-Pro selection in his debut season, Aubrey's earned a Pro Bowl nod in all three of his seasons.

Aubrey has made 88.2% of his field goals (112 of 127) and 96.9% of his extra points (126 of 130).

As is seemingly an offseason tradition, a Cowboys contract standoff has garnered headlines. This time it centered around a kicker: a rarity that underscores just how big of an impression Aubrey has made in short order.

Now, Aubrey can concentrate on unseating Jacksonville Jaguars booter Cam Little's 70-yard mark for longest field goal and making some more history.

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