Cowboys' Jones takes responsibility for Super Bowl seat issues

Published: Feb 25, 2011 at 10:19 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sharing responsibility with the NFL for the Super Bowl seating fiasco at Cowboys Stadium.

Just hours before the Green Bay Packers played Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced that 1,250 temporary seats were deemed unsafe and moved 850 people to new seats. Some 400 fans were forced to watch the game from standing-room-only locations around the stadium.

Jones told ESPNDallas.com on Friday that he would look at ways to improve seating issues and the way they are handled.

"I do, along with the NFL, take responsibility for the seating issue and some of the things that we would like to improve on regarding the seating issues," Jones said. "The informing of the fans that were involved, the NFL and I take responsibility for. You always like to look at areas you can do better, get better. We certainly intend to and will get much better in terms of the seating and how that is handled."

The seating issue combined with cold, icy weather took some of the shine off the event, but Jones said he was still proud of the North Texas Super Bowl committee's efforts.

In the days after the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers, the league gave the displaced fans two options: $2,400 -- triple the face value of the ticket -- and a ticket to next year's Super Bowl, or a ticket to any Super Bowl with round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations.

The NFL said an additional 2,000 fans forced to sit in temporary seats will receive a face-value ticket refund or a free ticket to a future Super Bowl.

"One thing I would point out is that our stadium is certainly, the concept of the stadium, it was designed for the flexibility of temporary seating," Jones said. "You can note those, but we have had several world-class events that were very much enhanced by the way our stadium is designed to increase our capacity by our temporary seating. So that is not at issue as much as it is evaluating what we did to create the criticism, to create the issue, and to do better in the future."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE