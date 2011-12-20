Cowboys' Jones didn't see issues with Hurd before drug arrest

The reaction from around the NFL in the days since Chicago Bears wide receiver Sam Hurd's arrest in a federal drug sting has been, unequivocally, one of surprise.
Hurd, who joined the Bears this season after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week after he told an undercover agent that he was interested in purchasing five to 10 kilograms of cocaine and 1,000 pounds of marijuana per week to distribute in the Chicago area, according to the criminal complaint. The Bearslater released Hurd.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, like many of Hurd's current and former teammates, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that he was surprised and saddened by the news of the receiver's arrest.
"Anytime we have any player, family friend or friends that are like family that have an issue, then I worry," Jones said of Hurd, who played in Dallas from 2006 to 2010. "Obviously, I don't know any facts. I know the quality of person I thought and know Sam to be. ... I can tell you there wasn't anybody anywhere, including our league reps or anybody they knew, that had any inkling about this until his arrest."
The allegation that Hurd was involved in such a huge operation without the knowledge of those who knew him best led to the question of whether or not the Cowboys need to address their background checks on players. But Jones said he's satisfied with the process.
"We are very thorough," Jones said. "I do have firsthand input to know how the league does it and what we do as a team. This doesn't make me wonder about our thoroughness."