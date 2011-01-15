Cowboys' John Garrett to stay as passing game coordinator

Dallas Cowboys assistant coach John Garrett will remain with the team to serve as passing game coordinator, a league source said Saturday.
Garrett, the brother of new Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, interviewed this week for the Miami Dolphins' vacant offensive coordinator job. He was considered for the role, but the Cowboys preempted the Dolphins' decision Saturday by promoting Garrett, the source said.
Dallas, in the process of finalizing its coaching staff for 2011, is close to a deal with Rob Ryan for its defensive coordinator position.