Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dez has not yet had MRI

Published: Sep 27, 2016 at 03:18 AM
Dez Bryant was supposed to have gotten an MRI on Monday. It did not happen.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the star receiver didn't get an MRI and "maybe" will get one later today. Jones expects Bryant to play this week versus the 49ers.

"He hasn't taken an MRI to my knowledge, so I'm assuming he's going to go," Jones said. "He certainly finished the game out. That in and of itself is a good indication, it doesn't mean he's going to be free of the symptoms or the injury, but again we may look at an MRI before this day is over."

There could be several reasons Bryant didn't get an MRI on Monday: 1) He's superhuman and therefore has no need for silly MRI machines. 2) Bryant, being a vigorous wildcard, eschewed the test Monday as Cowboys trainers and coaches sat around twiddling their thumbs waiting.

Jones certainly didn't sound worried about Bryant's injury -- the Cowboys owner almost always falls on the side of optimism with injuries.

Jones did give a more concrete update on La'el Collins, who is out 6-10 weeks with a torn ligament in his foot:

"Right now he's less likely to have surgery," Jones said of Collins. "It's a pain thing and we'll see how he tolerates it. He's a tough, tough player and has a high tolerance for pain. And so he'll probably not have surgery and see if he can work through this."

Ronald Leary, who was the subject of trade discussions this summer after the veteran sat out workouts in hopes of landing a starting gig, will take over.

"Boy am I glad we didn't take trade bait and kept him," Jones said of Leary.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is dealing with "back spasms" more than a structural problem, per Jones, who said he was surprised Smith missed Sunday's game. Smith and corner Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) will be monitored throughout the week.

