Cowboys' Jenkins, Witten exit with injuries in loss to Bears

Published: Sep 19, 2010 at 11:02 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins will have an MRI on his right knee Monday, though he believes everything is OK.

Jenkins was hurt with about 5 minutes left in Dallas' 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears when he got tangled up with receiver Johnny Knox trying to block him. Jenkins remained down on the sideline after Devin Hester's 38-yard catch to the Cowboys 3 that led to a touchdown on the next play.

"He tried to block me and I tried to throw him off," Jenkins said. "We just collided knees."

After being tended to and helped to his feet by medical personnel, Jenkins was then taken to the locker room on a motorized cart. But he said afterward he just had a "little swelling" and was walking around without any significant problem.

"It's probably just a deep bruise," he said.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the initial reports on Jenkins were good.

"It examined well," Jones said. "Now that doesn't mean anything until we get him in there (Monday)."

About 4 minutes before Jenkins got hurt, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten came off the field after being crushed between two defenders and getting his head slammed into the turf after making a 23-yard catch.

"(Witten) got banged up to where we had to hold him out," coach Wade Phillips said after the game.

Jones said he didn't have a report on Witten, who left the locker room without speaking to reporters.

Witten's catch got the Cowboys to the Chicago 31, but they missed a field goal.

