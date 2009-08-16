Cowboys' Jenkins practicing again after missing time with ankle sprain

SAN ANTONIO -- Cornerback Mike Jenkins has returned to practice with the Dallas Cowboys after missing a week because of a sprained right ankle.

Jenkins, a first-round pick last year, was back on the field Sunday for the Cowboys' second practice of the day.

Neither Jenkins nor Terence Newman, among the team's top three cornerbacks, played in the preseason opener Thursday night. Newman sustained a slight groin strain Aug. 8, the same day Jenkins was hurt.

Coach Wade Phillips expects Newman to be back at practice Monday, when the Cowboys have only an afternoon workout. Phillips has said Newman and Jenkins could have played last week if it were the regular season.

Linebacker Steve Octavien (groin) also returned to practice Sunday.

