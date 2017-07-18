Around the NFL

Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: 'I'm feeling like myself again'

Published: Jul 18, 2017 at 01:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's not often the ability of an NFL player to move his pinky toe up and down is a noteworthy event. When it comes to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith, however, the small mobility is a notable stepping stone.

A lengthy feature on Smith by Jeff Sullivan posted on the team's official website, notes that in the "last few weeks" the linebacker has progressed to being able to move his little toe up and down, which is a sign of positive nerve regeneration in his left leg. The tiny movement came after he reached the bigger mark of flexing his other toes and lifting his foot in April.

These seemingly normal movements are notable for Smith, who suffered nerve damage, which created drop foot, when he tore his ACL playing for Notre Dame in a bowl game on Jan. 1, 2016.

The road to recovery has been long and grueling, but it appears after hitting the field some this offseason that Smith is ready to make more strides in the coming weeks.

Smith told David Heldman of the team's official website, in an interview previously shot and posted on Monday, he's getting back to normal.

"Man, it's been great," Smith said of offseason workouts. "Whenever I'm out there, I'm full-go. I'm full throttle, and I'm feeling like myself again. So it's a great feeling."

Rookies report to Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on July 19 with veterans arriving July 22. The "opening ceremony" for Cowboys camp is July 24. When camp begins, most eyes will be on Smith.

"To be able to compete at a high level," Smith said when asked of his expectations for training camp. "That's something that I'm really looking forward to, back in Oxnard, Calif., being able to be on the field again and running and competing with my guys is something that I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to being out there."

The Cowboys will likely ease Smith into camp workouts. Coach Jason Garrett indicated earlier in the offseason that the linebacker likely wouldn't practice back-to-back days.

Smith is practicing with a "custom-made Richie Brace, with plastic, bendable, hinged sides, much like an air-cast for a high-ankle sprain," per the team's official website. The hope is the mobility allowed by the brace will allow the linebacker to regain most of his speed and change-of-direction.

"I've heard some doctors and trainers, who haven't ever seen Jaylon, say that there's no way he could play in the NFL with an AFO brace, and they're right," Cowboys associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown said. "With the brace he is wearing, Jaylon can take his natural linebacker stance and come off the ball the same way he would without the brace."

A Cowboys defense that lost several pieces this offseason, and had several more suspended to start the season, desperately needs Smith to get as close to 100 percent as possible.

When Dallas opens the regular season versus the New York Giants, it will be more than 20 months since Smith played in a meaningful football game. The question the Cowboys hope is answered during training camp and preseason is that Smith shows signs he can be the athlete he was before the injury.

"I'm not going to say no... We have to go through contact," Brown said when asked could ever get back to his pre-injury ability. "We also have more seasons ahead. The nerve could regenerate more after this coming season. No one can predict that. We're in a good place right now."

The hope is that good place turns into an even better one in the coming weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 
news

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, saved the best for last as he guided the Carolina Panthers on a pair of scoring drives and threw his first preseason touchdown pass in Friday's preseason finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.
news

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Cowboys are in the process of acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.
news

Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to retire the numbers of former teammates wide receiver Charlie Joiner and tight end Kellen Winslow at halftime during the team's Week 1 game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10. 
news

Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78. 