Cowboys in desperation mode vs. Giants

Osi Umenyiora has eight sacks.
(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Wade Phillips saga continues with the 1-4 Cowboys coming off another loss in which penalties and turnovers doomed them. The Giants are the hottest team in the NFC and a win here further cements them atop the NFC East.
Why you should watch
A Dallas loss and reporters will flock to Jerry Jones postgame, again. Could the Cowboys double their opponent's yardage, yet lose again? New York's pass rush will test the age of Dallas' offensive line.
Did you know?
Giants quarterback Eli Manning is 19-4 in October starts throughout his career -- the best winning percentage among Super Bowl era signal-callers. ... New York has won 14 consecutive games when Justin Tuck has a sack. ... Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware has a sack in four consecutive games. ... Dallas' Roy Williams has five receiving touchdowns in his past three outings.