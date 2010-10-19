Cowboys in desperation mode vs. Giants

Published: Oct 19, 2010 at 03:18 PM

Osi Umenyiora has eight sacks.

(Paul Spinelli / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Wade Phillips saga continues with the 1-4 Cowboys coming off another loss in which penalties and turnovers doomed them. The Giants are the hottest team in the NFC and a win here further cements them atop the NFC East.

Why you should watch
A Dallas loss and reporters will flock to Jerry Jones postgame, again. Could the Cowboys double their opponent's yardage, yet lose again? New York's pass rush will test the age of Dallas' offensive line.

Did you know?
Giants quarterback Eli Manning is 19-4 in October starts throughout his career -- the best winning percentage among Super Bowl era signal-callers. ... New York has won 14 consecutive games when Justin Tuck has a sack. ... Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware has a sack in four consecutive games. ... Dallas' Roy Williams has five receiving touchdowns in his past three outings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW