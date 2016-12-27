Cowboys hope to ride aggressive approach into postseason

With the top seed in the NFC playoffs secured and a slew of devastating injuries in their collective memory bank, the Cowboys had no reason to go for broke Monday night -- except for the most important reason of all: Playing to win in 2016 has made them winners, plain and simple. As head coach Jason Garrett explained while strolling through the victorious locker room, "If you start to pull back and pull back, you lose some of what you built up over all these weeks, and it makes you vulnerable. We don't want to do that. We want to go after it."