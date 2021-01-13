Cowboys hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys added another piece to their new defensive coaching staff.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys are hiring Joe Whitt Jr. as secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator, per a source informed of the decision.
The hire is a reunion for both new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy.
Quinn hired Whitt last season as the Atlanta Falcons secondary coach.
The 42-year-old Whitt worked under McCarthy in Green Bay from 2008 to 2018, rising from defensive quality control coach to defensive passing game coordinator in his final year with the Packers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Whitt impressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during his lengthy interview before signing on to bolster a Dallas defense that struggled mightily in 2020.