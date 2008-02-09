Cowboys hire Texas A&M's Herring as linebackers coach

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys hired Reggie Herring as linebackers coach Saturday, just over one month after the former Arkansas interim coach was named Texas A&M defensive coordinator.
The 48-year-old Herring coached Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl after the Razorbacks fired Houston Nutt. Three days after the Jan. 1 game, Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman hired Herring as his defensive coordinator.
Herring had been the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Arkansas for the past three seasons. He was the Houston Texans linebackers coach from 2002-03.
