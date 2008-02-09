 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowboys hire Texas A&M's Herring as linebackers coach

Published: Feb 09, 2008 at 08:41 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys hired Reggie Herring as linebackers coach Saturday, just over one month after the former Arkansas interim coach was named Texas A&M defensive coordinator.

Herring filled the last of the positions that opened in Dallas after Tony Sparano became the Dolphins new coach and took three other Cowboys assistants with him.

The 48-year-old Herring coached Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl after the Razorbacks fired Houston Nutt. Three days after the Jan. 1 game, Texas A&M head coach Mike Sherman hired Herring as his defensive coordinator.

Herring had been the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Arkansas for the past three seasons. He was the Houston Texans linebackers coach from 2002-03.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to family of woman killed in Chiefs' Super Bowl parade shooting

Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three trades; Bengals land pass catcher for Joe Burrow

Two franchises trade up for quarterbacks. One squad does something for the first time in nearly 30 years, while another QB-needy team trades down before landing a passer. It's all happening in Dan Parr's first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft.