Cowboys head home, prepare for dress rehearsal vs. Texans

"I think it'll be good," Romo said. "We're starting to execute pretty good, and that's a good sign. Usually, how you practice has a little bit of an effect on how you play in the game. If that is the case, then we'll be ready to go. ... You want to have confidence coming out of the game, but it doesn't do anybody any good to go out there and have the greatest preseason ever and don't do anything in the regular season."