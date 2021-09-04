Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

"Well, I think, like anything – a lot of things, about his game – but longevity. It's difficult to win a championship in this league," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday when asked what he appreciated most of Brady's game. "It's so difficult to win a Super Bowl and the fact that he's won seven is just unbelievable. But I think my personal belief, the biggest challenge in this league is to have continued success. To have success and to play at that level for such a long period of time, to me, I think that's a tremendous quality. And he's living it and he eats it every day. You can just see just the way he goes about it from what you know, from what you hear about, not only his approach and where he is today, but to be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."