Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy considered safe, but changes could be on way

Despite the Dallas Cowboys' dismal season, America's Team has no plans to fire its head coach after just one year.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that Mike McCarthy's job is considered safe, per sources inside the organization.
One source noted, however, "something has to change."
The most obvious change should come on the defensive side of the ball, where coordinator Mike Nolan has led a group that has been torched all season. Nolan's crew ranks last in the NFL in points allowed (393) and rushing yard (2,014), sixth-worst in yard per play (5.9), and is tied for 29th in takeaways (11).
The Cowboys (3-9) have been reluctant to fire Nolan during the season. Sitting with just three wins heading into Week 14's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a change could come after the season, when the Joneses take full stock of their latest disappointing season.