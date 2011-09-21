Cowboys haven't ruled out Romo for game vs. Redskins

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he's hopeful that quarterback Tony Romo will play in Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins.
Garrett said Wednesday that Romo has been receiving treatment for a fractured rib and collapsed lung and "hopefully he'll be ready" for the game against the Cowboys' NFC East rivals.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told KRLD-FM on Tuesday that Romo's ability to manage his pain will be one of the key factors if he starts against the Redskins or Dallas turns to backup Jon Kitna.
Dallas' players had an extra day off Wednesday. They resume practice Thursday ahead of the Monday night game.
Garrett also said wide receivers Miles Austin and Dez Bryant are day to day. Austin aggravated a hamstring injury during Sunday's overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Bryant has been out with a bruised thigh.
