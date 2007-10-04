Cowboys have tough decisions to make in Romo contract dealings

Published: Oct 04, 2007 at 10:40 AM

Dallas knew the price on quarterback Tony Romo for next year was rising, but now there is an actual number to put to it.

The number is close to $4 million -– the difference between the non-exclusive and exclusive franchise tags.

The non-exclusive franchise number for quarterbacks in 2008 will be $10.7 million, the salary most have assumed Romo would make.

But there is, of course, a catch –- isn't there always?

If the Cowboys slap the non-exclusive franchise tag on Romo, it will allow other teams to sign Dallas' quarterback to an offer sheet, potentially include a poison pill, and then be forced to compensate the Cowboys with two first-round picks in return.

It's fair to wonder if a quarterback-needy team such as the Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings would be willing to surrender two first-round picks for the established Romo when the Cleveland Browns were willing to surrender one for the unproven quarterback Brady Quinn.

To avoid that scenario –- and owner Jerry Jones is well aware of this –- the Cowboys are going to have little choice but to use the exclusive franchise tag on Romo.

The exclusive franchise tag is the average of the five highest quarterback salary-cap numbers in 2008 -– a number that is expected to exceed $14 million. The non-exclusive franchise tag is the average of the five highest quarterback salary-cap numbers in 2007.

Last off-season, Colts general manager Bill Polian recognized he could not risk placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on his Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney. Thus, Freeney landed the exclusive franchise tag that prevented him from even negotiating with other teams.

Unless Romo is signed to a long-term extension –- and no talks have occurred recently and none are scheduled in the future -– Dallas is going to have little choice but to use its exclusive franchise tag on its quarterback.

Otherwise, the Cowboys will be inviting other teams to lure away their quarterback. Just think of the teams that could jump in and try to steal Romo.

The Bears, who have been unable to find a proven quarterback, could sign Romo to a whopping offer sheet with a "poison pill" in it that would potentially force the Cowboys to guarantee the entire contract if they matched the offer.

Any quarterback-needy team could do the same, like the Vikings, who also have struggled to find a top-notch quarterback.

And there's even a longshot team that could potentially jump into the mix. If Brett Favre decided to retire after this season –- and it's a topic that pops up as sure as winter – then Green Bay could attempt to try to bring home Romo, who grew up in Wisconsin.

Of course all of these scenarios could be avoided one of two ways: If Romo signs a long-term extension, or if the Cowboys use their $14-million-plus exclusive rights franchise tag on him.

It's Jones' choice.

