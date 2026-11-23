ARLINGTON, Texas -- In Sunday's 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys found the formula they will need to execute in order to make a push for the playoffs.

To be clear, the offense should not be expected to put up a 50-burger every week, nor are the defensive woes necessarily are a thing of the past. The Titans were a middling defensive unit for most of the season, and have predictably nosedived in recent weeks after trading away the likes of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker. Tennessee's offense has been improving but has been a bottom-10 unit this season.

So the Cowboys' results on Sunday might not be repeatable against better competition. But the flow of the game, particularly in the first half, provided a necessary blueprint for success.

"Tempo was huge," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "That was the No. 1 coaching point coming in this game. Being able to dominate the time of possession and being able to control that in the first half and start the game off that way I think was vital.

"It allowed us to get going on offense -- run, pass, play-action, whatever we needed to do -- and the defense did a good job getting stops and winning third down. When you do that, you can control time of possession (and) you can build off of that getting into the second half."

The most dazzling stat to come out of the game: The Cowboys scored touchdowns on each of their first six possessions, and scored in some fashion on each of their eight possessions in the game, minus a kneeldown at the end of regulation. Prescott was, once again, incredible. He accounted for five touchdowns for the second consecutive game and the fourth time in his career, leading Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones to say this is the best Prescott has ever looked, a notion Prescott agreed with.

But arguably the most important sequences of the game came right off the top.

The Cowboys won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball. The offense didn't just score a touchdown on the ensuing drive, but it took nearly half of the first quarter to do it. On the Titans' first possession, they drove the field to get inside the red zone, but were stymied by the Dallas defense on three consecutive plays and were forced to settle for a field goal.

The start to the game on Sunday was the inverse from the week prior against the San Francisco 49ers, when Dallas settled for a field goal on its first drive and San Francisco then countered with a touchdown.

Over the past week, there was plenty of discussion about how much responsibility the Cowboys' offense needed to take for the team's shortcomings compared to the obvious dreadfulness of the defense. On one side of the dialogue was the fair point that the offense did score 40 points against a good 49ers defense.

The other side of the dialogue, though, focused on when Dallas scored its points. Through the first 49 minutes of that game, the Cowboys had 19 points. In the final 11 minutes, they added 21 more. Regardless of whether the late scoring barrage should be considered a product of "garbage time," there's no question that the offense kicked into high gear as a reaction to first getting punched in the mouth.

Against the Titans, the Cowboys' offense set the tone, and not just because it took the ball first and drove down the field. Presented with a fourth-and-2 inside the 5-yard line on that drive, the Cowboys didn't settle for a field goal. They went for it, picked up the first down and punctuated the drive with a 1-yard Javonte Williams touchdown run.

As for the defense, it was great in the first half of Mike Pettine's first game as the defensive play caller. The Cowboys held the Titans out of the end zone through two quarters, just the third time this season the team didn't allow an opposing offense to score a touchdown in a half.

"I think when you look at it, we tried to simplify some stuff," coach Brian Schottenheimer said of the defense. "We were moving some pieces around and using guys different ways, but overall, we talked all week about trying to do simple better and trying to tackle and communicate and take care of the football. … Overall I just thought the execution was very good today."

The second half was a different story, with a big penalty setting up one Titans touchdown while a lack of awareness to ensure a receiver was down resulted in another. Tennessee added a third touchdown in the final minute, which undoubtedly would fall in the definition of "garbage time."

More than any bottom-line result or statistic, though, it was obvious that the Cowboys were the aggressors against the Titans, and that the offense set the tone for how the game would be played. Regardless of how many touchdowns the Cowboys score or how many points they allow, following that formula gives them the best chance to win.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.