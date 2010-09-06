Cowboys have injury issues on O-line as opener appoaches

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 02:28 PM

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys were still without two starting offensive linemen at practice Monday.

Right tackle Marc Colombo and left guard Kyle Kosier have been out several weeks with knee injuries.

Colombo is expected to return before Kosier. Coach Wade Phillips said Colombo could play the opener Sunday night at Washington if he practices later this week.

Defensive lineman Marcus Spears, safety Gerald Sensabaugh and linebacker Keith Brooking are over injuries that kept them out of several preseason games and are expected to start against the Redskins.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Broncos-Browns

It's a battle of 3-3 teams when the Denver Broncos visit the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football". NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for in the prime-time matchup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW