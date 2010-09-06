Cowboys have injury issues on O-line as opener appoaches

IRVING, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys were still without two starting offensive linemen at practice Monday.
Right tackle Marc Colombo and left guard Kyle Kosier have been out several weeks with knee injuries.
Colombo is expected to return before Kosier. Coach Wade Phillips said Colombo could play the opener Sunday night at Washington if he practices later this week.
Defensive lineman Marcus Spears, safety Gerald Sensabaugh and linebacker Keith Brooking are over injuries that kept them out of several preseason games and are expected to start against the Redskins.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press