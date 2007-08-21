Cowboys' Glenn could be ready for season opener

Published: Aug 21, 2007 at 01:44 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn won't play in the preseason, but could be ready for the regular season.

Glenn hurt his right knee on the fifth day of training camp and had arthroscopic surgery Aug. 1 to remove loose cartilage from the knee.

Coach Wade Phillips said Tuesday that Glenn "probably will practice the day after we play Minnesota." Dallas plays the Vikings in its last preseason game Aug. 30, which is 10 days before the Sept. 9 season opener against the New York Giants.

"Everything has been going according to plan, so Terry should be all right," Phillips said. "He knows what to do and he knows how to do it. And as long as he's ready physically, I think he'll be ready to do it."

Glenn, the 33-year-old receiver going into his 12th season, has had consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Cowboys. He had 70 receptions for 1,047 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Cornerback Terence Newman was held out of Saturday night's game with a bruised heel, but practiced Tuesday, as did tight end Anthony Fasano, who left the win over Denver with a bruised right shoulder. Defensive end Jason Hatcher and cornerback Quincy Butler returned to practice after extended absences because of hamstring problems.

