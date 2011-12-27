Cowboys-Giants will decide division in 2011 grand finale

Parting is such sweet sorrow. Alas, I can't believe it will be nine months before we get our next full slate of 16 games. Time flies when you're having fun and all of that good stuff.
But at least we go out with a huge divisional week. Nothing but games between division rivals, and many of them with significant playoff ramifications. The Sunday night game, the final game of this regular season, is the perfect way to cap off what has been a memorable campaign -- Cowboys-Giants with everything at stake. The AFC North and AFC West will also come down to the final day of the year (playoff picture | clinching scenarios).
We have a few quarterbacks taking aim at Dan Marino's single-season yardage record. We have Cam Newton completing a rookie season for the ages (with Andy Dalton and A.J. Green making history as well, and playing in the biggest game of their young careers). San Francisco has had its best season in a decade.
After all of the uncertainty of last winter, spring and summer with the lockout, this has been a memorable year on so many levels, and the best is still yet to come in the postseason.
Remember, games here are rated as either a footlong, a six-inch, a pita or a finger sandwich.