Cowboys-Giants Sunday night fantasy preview

Cowboys:

Coming fresh off a bye, Romo and the Cowboys should be all systems go on Sunday night against the Giants. In his last game, Week 9 against the Cardinals, Romo racked up 246 yards and three touchdowns which put him over the 21 fantasy point mark for the second time in his last three games played. And the last time Romo faced the G-Men, he put up 21.66 fantasy points so it's looking like a great matchup for the Cowboys' signal-caller. He was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as probable for the game which is a great sign considering the issues he's had with his back in recent weeks. Fire him up on Sunday night against New York.

When the Cowboys played the Giants back in Week 7, Murray had 128 yards and a touchdown for 19.20 fantasy points. There really isn't a better matchup for a running back in Week 12 than the one Murray gets against a Giants defense that is allowing 23.74 fantasy points per game to running backs. The No. 1 running back in all of fantasy football is our experts' No. 1 ranked player at his position heading into Sunday (since Jamaal Charles has already played on Thursday night).

Bryant has scored four touchdowns in his last three games and when the Cowboys played the Giants back in Week 7 he posted 151 yards on nine receptions. Dez is the seventh-highest scoring fantasy wideout this season and although he hasn't scored a touchdown in six straight meetings with Big Blue, he has averaged 16.33 fantasy points per game on the road this year. Make sure he's in your lineup for this Sunday night bout.

Williams started the season on fire racking up five touchdowns in his first seven games. He's been slumping recently, failing to score double-digit fantasy points dating back to Week 5. He even failed to haul in a single pass in the Cowboys' last game against the Jaguars in London. The boom-or-bust remains but it's tough to make a case for him until he starts producing more consistently. For some reason Williams is owned in over 86 percent of NFL.com leagues but shouldn't be started in any this week.

Witten's fantasy value has gone up as the season has progressed and he has caught three touchdown passes in his last five games after not scoring any in his first five. In each of Dallas' last three games Witten has received no fewer than seven targets and has hauled in no fewer than five balls making him an asset in PPR formats. He can be started in standard leagues against a Giants defense that's allowed just under 10 fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.

Giants:

Manning threw five interceptions last week. In standard NFL.com leagues that means anyone who started him lost 10 points just from all of those picks. That's pretty horrible. Unless you play in a deeper or two-quarterback league, Eli should be left on the waiver wire for now. If you're looking for a silver lining here it's that Manning put up 23.02 fantasy points in his last meeting with Dallas in Week 7. He'll have his ups and downs but he's really not worth the risk, especially this late in the season.

For fantasy owners hoping for a triumphant return to action from Jennings last week, well they were let down. He put up just 59 rushing yards on 18 carries and 6.70 fantasy points after sitting out for about a month with a knee injury. But this week he wasn't on the injury report at all signaling that he's back to full strength and ready for a full workload against the Cowboys. If the Giants want any shot at beating Dallas, they'll have to get Jennings heavily involved. You can fire him up this week with RB2 upside on Sunday Night Football.

When the Giants played the Cowboys in Week 7, Beckham scored two touchdowns in just his third career start. Over the last two weeks, the rookie wideout has been a top-15 option in fantasy with more total points than A.J. Green and Antonio Brown. As the Giants' No. 1 receiver, he needs to be started even against a Cowboys' defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Last week Randle had his first 100-yard game of the season and first double-digit fantasy point total all year. In his last three games he's received a total of 36 targets from Eli Manning which is a ridiculous volume that Randle hasn't been able to do much with. Odell Beckham Jr. is the clear favorite here for fantasy purposes but you can't argue with the amount of looks Randle has received in the past few weeks. He'll still be a risky play in standard leagues in Week 12 but will continue to be a valuable PPR league option as long as he keeps getting such a high volume of targets.

The second-year tight end had his first double-digit fantasy game last week since his three-touchdown explosion in Week 4. He remains a big part of the Giants' passing game with no less than six targets in four straight games. Going up against a Dallas defense that has allowed over 10 fantasy points per game to tight ends this season, Donnell is our experts' No. 5 ranked tight end for Week 12.