Cowboys getting type of wins that recently eluded the franchise

That's why what Lee said struck me. It's been said that Parcells was less comfortable after wins than he was after losses, because he fretted that a victorious team wouldn't be as motivated to identify and correct flaws, whereas a team coming off a loss would have the impetus to push harder. The idea is it's not just about getting better, it's about ascending over the course of the season. That appears to be just what the current Cowboys are doing.