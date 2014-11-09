Cowboys get back on track against Jaguars

NOTES: Romo is now 25-5 in November, by far the best of any of his months. ... The players on both teams wore poppies on their shirts and helmets to commemorate Remembrance Day in Britain, the equivalent of Memorial Day in the United States. The little red flower is worn by many British people every year to honor Britain's war dead in the days leading up to Nov. 11, the day in 1918 when hostilities ceased at the end of World War I. ... The NFL will play three more regular-season games at Wembley Stadium next year. The Jaguars, who are now halfway through a four-year deal to play in London, will face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 25, while the Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets on Oct. 4 and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Detroit Lions on Nov. 1.