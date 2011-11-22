Cowboys' Garrett up all night to prepare for the 'Fins

For those of you complaining about your 9-to-5er (or reading this at work when you should be, well, doing something), ask yourself if you could pull off Jason Garrett's gig.
Sunday's emotional win over the Redskins quickly was filed away by Garrett, the Cowboys coach who Heismaned the bubbly to get cracking on a surging Dolphins team.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
With just days to prepare for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day clash with Miami, Garrett hot-footed it from the Tarmac to team headquarters, spending the next 20 hours or so in preparation.
"I have been a part of this game a lot in a few different capacities, so the biggest thing we try to do is get to the preparation for the next game quickly," Garrett told the The Dallas Morning News. "You want to make sure you get your work done but you have to be mindful that you just played a game and you are about to play a game. So you have to understand the balance there for the getting the players ready and right. We hope we are able to do that."
We admire the verve, but not every coach subscribes to the idea of the 140-hour workweek. We recently learned that Andy Reid's cranking out 22-hour days in Philly, but that hasn't rescued the flailing Eagles.
The one-upsmanship associated with these anecdotes of sleep deprivation continues to entertain. We imagine conference tables at Valley Ranch destroyed with half-eaten cartons of Chinese take-out and enough drained Red Bulls to make the nearest mindless sorority mixer blush.
Look out, 'Fins.