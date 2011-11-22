Cowboys' Garrett up all night to prepare for the 'Fins

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 02:12 AM

For those of you complaining about your 9-to-5er (or reading this at work when you should be, well, doing something), ask yourself if you could pull off Jason Garrett's gig.

Sunday's emotional win over the Redskins quickly was filed away by Garrett, the Cowboys coach who Heismaned the bubbly to get cracking on a surging Dolphins team.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Redskins on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

With just days to prepare for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day clash with Miami, Garrett hot-footed it from the Tarmac to team headquarters, spending the next 20 hours or so in preparation.

"I have been a part of this game a lot in a few different capacities, so the biggest thing we try to do is get to the preparation for the next game quickly," Garrett told the The Dallas Morning News. "You want to make sure you get your work done but you have to be mindful that you just played a game and you are about to play a game. So you have to understand the balance there for the getting the players ready and right. We hope we are able to do that."

We admire the verve, but not every coach subscribes to the idea of the 140-hour workweek. We recently learned that Andy Reid's cranking out 22-hour days in Philly, but that hasn't rescued the flailing Eagles.

The one-upsmanship associated with these anecdotes of sleep deprivation continues to entertain. We imagine conference tables at Valley Ranch destroyed with half-eaten cartons of Chinese take-out and enough drained Red Bulls to make the nearest mindless sorority mixer blush.

Look out, 'Fins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eight QBs taken in first three rounds of 2021 NFL Draft, most in draft history

The 2021 NFL Draft might not have set the record for most QBs taken consecutively to start a draft, but this year's selection meeting did make history under center.
news

RGIII: Kirk Cousins 'cashing checks' with Vikings, 'not real happy' with Kellen Mond pick

When the Vikings selected Texas A&M quarterback Kellon Mond, it signaled to some that ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿' time was soon up in Minnesota. For one of Cousins' former teammates and QB mates, that time is already past due.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: QB Kyle Trask in great place to 'be groomed' under Tom Brady

The Buccaneers selected Florida QB Kyle Trask at the end of the second round and believe the former Gator is in the right place to be developed and groomed. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: York's faith in Shanahan, Lynch led to Niners taking Trey Lance

Jim Trotter has the inside story of how 49ers CEO Jed York's trust in Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch led to Trey Lance's selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW