Cowboys' Garrett says he looks for intelligence and passion

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garretttold the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram that he prizes intelligence and passion in potential new players.
"In general, you want smart, tough football players who have a passion for playing," Garrett said. "That's something you want from every guy, regardless of what their position is."
"You want guys who are willing to play football, willing to work at it, willing to be part of a team and who want to get better every day," he said.
Garrett just completed his first full season as head coach. The Cowboys fell just short of the postseason, finishing 8-8 after losing to the Giants in their regular-season finale.
His comments came a few weeks after troubled wide receiver Dez Bryant was involved in an incident at a Miami nightclub.