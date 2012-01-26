Cowboys' Garrett says he looks for intelligence and passion

Published: Jan 26, 2012 at 03:34 AM

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garretttold the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram that he prizes intelligence and passion in potential new players.

"In general, you want smart, tough football players who have a passion for playing," Garrett said. "That's something you want from every guy, regardless of what their position is."

Garrett and members of the Cowboys' staff were in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl.

"You want guys who are willing to play football, willing to work at it, willing to be part of a team and who want to get better every day," he said.

Garrett just completed his first full season as head coach. The Cowboys fell just short of the postseason, finishing 8-8 after losing to the Giants in their regular-season finale.

His comments came a few weeks after troubled wide receiver Dez Bryant was involved in an incident at a Miami nightclub.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 13's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady, senior offensive asst. Jeff Nixon will take over unit

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the team announced Sunday.
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

﻿Mike Glennon﻿ has made only five starts over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December. Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW