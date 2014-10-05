Cowboys fend off Texans' rally to win in overtime

NOTES: Texans WR Andre Johnson became the second-faster receiver to 950 catches by finishing with five for 954 after 159 games. He'll have to wait at least another week to be the second fastest to 13,000 yards, finishing with 58 to fall 19 yards short. He has two more games to beat Marvin Harrison's mark of 162 games. Jerry Rice did it in 154. ... Murray set a Dallas' franchise record with his fifth straight 100-yard game to start the season. Emmitt Smith had four in 1995.