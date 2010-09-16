Cowboys FB Anderson out 2 to 4 weeks following knee surgery

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 01:09 PM

Deon Anderson will be out two to four weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday on his left knee, the Dallas Cowboys' Web site reported, leaving the team with only one fullback for this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears.

Anderson underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus, and he could miss as few as two games. Dallas has its bye week after next week's game at Houston.

Chris Gronkowski, an undrafted rookie who ran for 8 yards last week on his first NFL carry, is the Cowboys' other fullback, but he also serves as the No. 3 tight end. Therefore, Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said Thursday that the team might look to sign another fullback or a tight end.

"(Gronkowski has) done a pretty good job," Phillips told the Cowboys' Web site. "He didn't do a lot other than special teams (in Sunday's loss to the Washington Redskins). He did well on special teams. But he did a nice job on the run from the goal line. We have enough confidence to give him the ball on our 1-yard line. He played a couple of plays. But we feel good about him."

Also Thursday, linebacker DeMarcus Ware returned to practice on a limited basis as he recovers from a slight concussion. He's expected to fully participate in Friday's session.

Offensive linemen Marc Colombo and Kyle Kosier made it through the whole workout and are expected to start Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

