Cowboys FB Anderson free on bail after misdemeanor charge

ADDISON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys fullback Deon Anderson has been charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct after his arrest in a suburban restaurant parking lot.
A warrant issued Wednesday charges Anderson, 27, over an incident early Tuesday at a restaurant in the Dallas suburb of Addison. If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor, Anderson could be sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined up to $4,000.
Anderson was freed on bond a few hours after his arrest early Tuesday.
The arrest affidavit says a parking valet alleged that Anderson threatened him with a gun after having car problems and blaming the valet. The affidavit says police found the loaded gun in nearby shrubs with a round chambered.
Also arrested was Anderson's 25-year-old brother, Devon Anderson, on a public intoxication charge.
