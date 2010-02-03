 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowboys FB Anderson free on bail after misdemeanor charge

Published: Feb 03, 2010 at 01:10 PM

ADDISON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys fullback Deon Anderson has been charged with misdemeanor deadly conduct after his arrest in a suburban restaurant parking lot.

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/dallas-cowboys)For more on the Cowboys, check out the latest from our team of bloggers.

»   **Blog Blitz: Cowboys**

A warrant issued Wednesday charges Anderson, 27, over an incident early Tuesday at a restaurant in the Dallas suburb of Addison. If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor, Anderson could be sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined up to $4,000.

Anderson was freed on bond a few hours after his arrest early Tuesday.

The arrest affidavit says a parking valet alleged that Anderson threatened him with a gun after having car problems and blaming the valet. The affidavit says police found the loaded gun in nearby shrubs with a round chambered.

Also arrested was Anderson's 25-year-old brother, Devon Anderson, on a public intoxication charge.

A message left with the Cowboys on Wednesday hasn't been returned.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

One person dead, multiple people injured in shooting at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

One person was killed and multiple people were injured, including some children, in a shooting at the end of the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl win by the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Niners part ways with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks after one season with team

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he had relieved defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of his duties after one year in the position. The announcement is a departure from what Shanahan said the day before, indicating in his postseason press conference that he expected all of his coaches to return.
news

Commanders hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as assistant GM

The Washington Commanders are hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as their new assistant general manager and transitioning Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney to new roles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day on social media

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day -- and the NFL isn't immune to the charms of the day. Teams around the league took to social media to celebrate the holiday with some of their best player-related puns.