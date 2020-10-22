Around the NFL

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ezekiel Elliott needed to be the stabilizing force for a Dallas Cowboys offense playing without Dak Prescott for the first time. Instead, the star running back fumbled the game away.

The 38-10 blowout loss to Arizona on Monday night wasn't solely on Elliott, but the running back's two lost fumbles changed the complexion of the contest, as the Cards turned those turnovers into two TDs.

In six games, Elliott has fumbled five times, losing four. It's become an issue that Zeke is hell-bent on correcting. There is no one fix to cure his ills, however.

"I just think I need to not put myself in vulnerable situations. I've just got to lock in and focus," Elliott said, via ESPN. "I don't think there's a specific answer. All I can do is give myself, watch as much film as I can, gather as much information as I can and try to use that to help me. But I don't think there's an exact answer on how to fix these fumble problems I've had this year."

Elliott's 101 rushing attempts places him sixth among all backs in the NFL. His three lost fumbles on rushes (not counting the one after a reception) equal the amount of the rest of the top ten combined.

Zeke lost just five fumbles in his first four seasons before this year's deluge. The four botches this season have led directly to 28 points for Cowboys' opponents.

"I mean, he's been carrying the football probably his whole life, so his instinct and awareness, I would definitely classify him as very high in that category of all the running backs I've been around in my career," coach Mike McCarthy said. "But I think what's most important of this tough moment we're going through with our turnover ratio is to recognize the importance he places on himself. ... He knows how to carry the football, he understands the points of pressure and we have video of everything we do.

"At the end of the day, it's the focus. We have to get it done. I don't know how many different ways I can continue to talk about it. We all understand the impact it's had on the outcome and path in games we've been involved in. So we need to take care of the football, and we need to start winning these turnover battles week in and week out."

Even outside the fumbles, Elliott is experiencing a career-worst in most metrics. The Pro Bowl back is averaging career lows in touches per game (22.2), scrimmage yards per game (102.8), yards per touch (4.6), carries per game (16.8), and rush yards per game (68.8). His 4.1 yards per carry mark is the second-lowest in his career to date.

Related Content

news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Thursday.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa: 'It was heartbreaking for me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched plenty of times over his 16-year career. This week's demotion with the Dolphins in favor of Tua Tagovailoa felt different. The 37-year-old QB said he was "shocked" by the news. 
news

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Add the Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic. Las Vegas placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Le'Veon Bell on joining Chiefs: 'I think this offense is really fit for my skill set'

Le'veon Bell is excited about landing in Kansas City. The new Chiefs running back said this offense is a great fit for his skill set.
news

Mike McCarthy calls rumblings of discontent 'teachable moment' for Cowboys

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that reports of players expressing discontent with the coaching staff is a teachable moment for the team.
news

Bills release Quinton Spain seven months after signing veteran OL to extension

﻿Quinton Spain﻿'s time in Buffalo is at an end. The team announced it cut the veteran guard Wednesday. Spain said it was "time for a change."
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Eagles coach Doug Pederson anticipates OT Lane Johnson and WR DeSean Jackson to play against the Giants on Thursday night. Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday. 
news

Panthers place Joey Slye, Trent Scott on reserve/COVID-19 list

Two more Panthers players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carolina placed kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Trent Scott﻿ on the list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton says WR Michael Thomas' discipline is over 

Saints coach Sean Payton said wideout Michael Thomas' discipline is over and the injury that had him sidelined is believed to be past him.
news

Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at QB 'the best thing for' the Dolphins

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said now was the best time to start rooking Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Titans running back Derrick Henry had more than 200 yards rushing on Sunday and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had more than 350 yards passing as they led the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL