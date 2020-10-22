Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

Zeke lost just five fumbles in his first four seasons before this year's deluge. The four botches this season have led directly to 28 points for Cowboys' opponents.

"I mean, he's been carrying the football probably his whole life, so his instinct and awareness, I would definitely classify him as very high in that category of all the running backs I've been around in my career," coach Mike McCarthy said. "But I think what's most important of this tough moment we're going through with our turnover ratio is to recognize the importance he places on himself. ... He knows how to carry the football, he understands the points of pressure and we have video of everything we do.

"At the end of the day, it's the focus. We have to get it done. I don't know how many different ways I can continue to talk about it. We all understand the impact it's had on the outcome and path in games we've been involved in. So we need to take care of the football, and we need to start winning these turnover battles week in and week out."