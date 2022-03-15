Around the NFL

Cowboys expected to re-sign pass rusher Randy Gregory, safety Malik Hooker

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Cowboys' defense was one of the most improved units in 2021. Dallas is bringing back a pair of veterans for 2022.

The Cowboys are expected to sign pass rusher Randy Gregory to a five-year contract worth $70 million with $28 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The club is also keeping safety Malik Hooker on a two-year deal worth $8 million, Rapoport added.

Gregory, coming off a 6-sack season in 2021, was NFL.com's No. 15 overall free agent.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

