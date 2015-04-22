Cowboys exec: We just re-did Orlando Scandrick's deal

While these workouts are voluntary, Scandrick's absence is related to his contract situation, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week. The corner is slated to make just $1.5 million this year.
"He's under contract, but not unlike a lot of players, they'd like to have more," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told KRLD-FM on Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "Orlando is under contract. If something makes sense for us to add some years or do something then we'll take a look at that, but we just re-did Orlando's contract a couple years ago and he's been a really good football player for us.
"He's a leader on this team, and we certainly need him out here. In my mind, he should be out here right now, working out."
Scandrick signed a six-year, $28.2 million deal in 2011 that included $10 million in guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. The 28-year-old must have bristled while reading about Jimmy Smithsigning a four-year, $48 million extension with the Ravens on Tuesday.
If Scandrick remains adamant about getting a pay bump, this standoff could last well into the summer.
