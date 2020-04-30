Around the NFL

Cowboys EVP: We'll sign Prescott 'at the right number'

Published: Apr 30, 2020 at 05:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

There has been no movement on a long-term deal with Dak Prescott, but Stephen Jones isn't worried.

The Cowboys' vice president expressed confidence in his team's future with Prescott as its quarterback during an appearance on SportsCenter.

"Dak's our guy," Jones told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "No one thinks more of Dak Prescott than Jerry Jones and myself. I know (coach) Mike (McCarthy) when he signed on, part of why he signed on was Dak Prescott. It's just getting it done.

"The bigger these deals get, Jerry and I have always found that to be the case in business, the bigger the dollars get, the harder they get. We believe in our track record of getting players signed.

"I totally believe we'll get Dak signed at the right number that's good for Dak, good for the Cowboys, good for this team. And I think at the end of the day, the fact that we're getting some nice hype for our draft, I think he's going to want to get in here and get with these players, whether it's CeeDee Lamb or anyone else. He wants to win.

Prescott is currently under the franchise tag, which would pay him north of $31 million if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a new contract. They weren't able to do so before the tag deadline, resulting in his designation, but with months left before the start of training camp, there's plenty of time to get a deal done.

"We've said all along, the only one who benefits more than Dak Prescott if the Cowboys happen to be fortunate enough to win a championship is probably the Jones family," Jones continued. "So we're all motivated, we're all motivated to win. We certainly want Dak to be happy, but we also want to surround him with great football players."

Dallas has made a great effort to do just that, re-signing Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal and selecting premier receiving talent Lamb in the first round of the 2020 draft. Prescott would be the final massive piece to secure for a multi-year run at a title.

