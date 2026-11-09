Cowboys escape with win; now get to see how they stack up against a Super Bowl contender

INDIANAPOLIS -- We saw a similar movie last week. This time around the ending was a little different.

The Dallas Cowboys still have a ways to go to be a legitimate playoff contender. Nothing that happened Sunday changes things. But it was a win, 27-23 over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I loved the heart," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "The best way to learn how to win is to win. And to finish. This game is crazy. The game of pro football is crazy. … The men in that locker room weren't gonna let us lose."

The Colts entered as one of the NFL's worst teams. They are one of eight teams that haven't won more than two games. Their loss to the Cowboys was their fifth consecutive as they have recently traded away franchise cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

But they put up quite the fight, like the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) did a week ago. Last week, the Cardinals erased a two touchdown fourth-quarter deficit to eventually defeat the Cowboys in overtime, 33-30. On Sunday, the Colts erased a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to then take a 23-20 lead with 1:37 remaining.

This time, Dak Prescott and company responded. A four-play, 65-yard touchdown drive gave Dallas the lead back for good. The biggest play of the series, and the entire game, was Prescott's deep ball to Ryan Flournoy for a 46-yard gain on first down. Dallas' No. 3 wide receiver, behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, hauled in the pass with one hand as Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner was draped over him.

Defensively, Dallas received strong performances from two of the group's key players, veteran defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and rookie defensive back Caleb Downs. Williams led the team with seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. Downs recorded his second sack of the season and his first career interception, sealing the game in the final minute.

"We've got to play like it's on us every play," Downs said. "We've got to play like our defense is the last stand. That there's no offense. There's just us playing separate games, and that's what we have to do. People can say whatever they want, but when we play well, we're a good football team."

The Cowboys entered the game with some surprising inactives, led by Pickens, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Defensive starters Joey Porter Jr. (foot) and DeMarvion Overshown (back and hamstring) were also inactive. All three were questionable entering the game.

Without Pickens, Lamb was still able to keep up his impressive production, hauling in 10 of his 16 targets for 195 yards and a touchdown. The running game also got back on track after managing only 2.4 yards per carry against the Cardinals. Javonte Williams and Tyler Goodson combined for 178 yards on 5.6 yards per carry.

The biggest area that needs to be cleaned up is the penalties. Dallas finished with 14 for 153 yards, the most notable being a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Overshown, who was not in uniform, ran onto the field to celebrate a fourth-quarter Shemar James fumble recovery.

"We're going to take a look at all of them," Schottenheimer said. "I want to see what they all look like. This is a crew that hadn't called a lot of penalties. There were a lot of penalties called, so I want to look at the film before I speak on it."

The win over the Colts improves the Cowboys to 4-5, second place in the NFC East behind the New York Giants (5-2-1). But the toughest test so far and arguably the toughest of the year awaits next Sunday when Dallas hosts the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys stand almost no chance if they play like they have the last four weeks. The 49ers will be the true test to show how this Dallas team stacks up with the best in the league. The early betting lines have San Francisco around a 4.5-point favorite.

"The 49ers are a good football team," Schottenheimer said. "Every team in this league is good. That's why there's so much parity. That's why it's such a popular sport. But we're going to enjoy this game. See what we can figure out to clean up. I thought again the defense did a good job with the takeaways. We had the two turnovers there. We have to win the turnover battle. But we'll enjoy this one and get ready for San Fran starting (Monday)."

How ready does Prescott think the Cowboys are for a matchup with San Francisco?

"We'll see," he said. "We got to be ready. We've had these games up and down, and we understand that it's a good opponent coming in, an NFC opponent, and we'll get them at home. So we've got to make sure we have a great week of preparation to put ourselves in the best position to go out there and get a win. And at the end of the day, whatever it takes, if it comes down to the end like this one, whatever it takes, regardless, everybody, every man in that locker room, coaching staff, support staff needs to have on their mind that we've got to get a win."

Between now and then there is one key date. Tuesday marks the NFL's trade deadline. The Cowboys have said since the start of training camp that they're open for business. They proved that by trading second- and sixth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Porter on Sept. 30.

It's unlikely that Dallas would be interested in trading away players to gain draft picks.

"We're pushing to make our team better to make a run," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "If we saw the right thing that could help us, our goal would be to make this team better and make a run here as the season goes. We got a lot of football left."

Pass rusher is the top need in Dallas. The offense isn't expected to see any notable changes. Prescott thinks the Cowboys already have enough to be a playoff team.

"Yeah, I do," he said. "Obviously, credit Jerry (Jones), credit the front office and those guys. If you can always add, go do it. Even if you think you have enough, if you can make sure you have enough and get better, go do it. I encourage that. But yeah, they've done a hell of a job with the team they put together. It's on us now. Period."

The Cowboys haven't been able to build on their previous success. They haven't had consecutive wins in almost a year. Their toughest task awaits Sunday. It's the opportunity to see what they'll look like facing a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.