Cowboys' Ellis getting closer to season debut

Dallas coach Wade Phillips said Ellis had his best practice yet Wednesday, performing so well that "there's some outside shot" he could play Sunday against St. Louis. Ellis is trying to come back from a torn Achilles' tendon in November and a bout with bursitis that flared up at the start of training camp.
"He did all the individual (drills), some of the scout team stuff, some pass rush stuff," Phillips said. "We'll see what happens, but it was real positive that he was out there and did a quite a bit more than he has."
Phillips said Ellis hasn't had any big setbacks since returning to workouts two weeks ago. Last Friday was his first time in team drills.
"He seems to be more confident," Phillips said. "He went harder today, during the individual part especially. He took on blocks. He just did pretty much the whole individual period."
Cornerback Terence Newman practiced, but not with the first team. Phillips said Newman was not ready to start as of Wednesday, but that could change by Sunday.
Newman is battling a problem on the bottom of his foot that sidelined him for the first two games.
