Cowboys-Eagles SNF fantasy player preview

Cowboys:

**[Tony Romo](/player/tonyromo/2505354/profile), QB**

The last time Romo faced the Eagles he threw two picks and zero touchdowns and had his worst fantasy game of the season with just 3.86 points. So I can understand if you're a little wary of starting him in Week 15 on the road in Philly. But if there's one thing to hang your hat on when it comes to starting Romo this week, it's that the Eagles have allowed 20.59 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in the last four weeks. I don't think Romo will struggle as badly on Sunday night as he did on Thanksgiving so if you're starting him just have a little faith.

**[DeMarco Murray](/player/demarcomurray/2495207/profile), RB**

Murray is the highest scoring running back in all of fantasy this season and the last time he faced the Eagles he had over 100 total yards and scored the Cowboys' only touchdown of the game. Make sure he's locked into your starting lineup and expect him to deliver as he has all season long.

**[Dez Bryant](/player/dezbryant/497278/profile), WR**

Although he hasn't scored in two straight games now, Bryant has remained consistent in the yardage category with 73 and 82 yards in his last two games respectively. He's been consistent for fantasy owners all season long despite having just one huge game back in Week 10 when he had 158 yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars in London. I see his touchdown drought ending on Sunday night in Philly in a revenge game for the 'Boys.

**[Jason Witten](/player/jasonwitten/2505629/profile), TE**

Witten has been consistently less than mediocre all season. He's a real risk against the Eagles on Sunday night since he had just eight total yards against them back on Thanksgiving. There are other higher upside tight ends you can roll with here, but if you must use Witten there's always the slight chance of 40 yards and a touchdown. I repeat, slight chance.

Eagles:

**[Mark Sanchez](/player/marksanchez/79858/profile), QB**

Throw away the Eagles game last week against Seattle. We all saw that one coming. Instead, let's reminisce about the last time the Eagles played the Cowboys back in Week 13. It was a game where Sanchez posted 21.48 fantasy points. There, that's better. You can expect him to rebound in a primetime rivalry matchup against Dallas here.

**[LeSean McCoy](/player/leseanmccoy/79607/profile), RB**

McCoy had just 50 yards and lost a fumble last week against the Seahawks but don't let that deter you from rolling him out in Week 15 against a Dallas team that he posted 159 yards and a touchdown against on Thanksgiving. Expect a bounce back game here for Shady and let him carry your fantasy team to glory on Sunday night.

**[Jeremy Maclin](/player/jeremymaclin/80429/profile), WR**

We told you to be wary of the Eagles' fantasy stars against the Seahawks last week. And although Maclin managed to score a touchdown he was limited to just 21 total yards in the game, not even enough for double-digit fantasy points. But he posted 108 yards against the Cowboys in Week 13 and should rebound nicely on Sunday night. Get him into your fantasy lineup for this Week 15 playoff matchup.

**[Jordan Matthews](/player/jordanmatthews/2543500/profile), WR**

The rookie wideout had 51 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and I expect him to get enough work on Sunday night to warrant a start for those of you seeking some flex production. He's become one of Sanchez's go-to targets, has five touchdowns in his last six games and should bounce back nicely after a dud against Seattle last week.