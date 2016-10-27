Cowboys, Eagles, Patriots among O-lines to watch in Week 8

There are a lot of interesting storylines in this AFC East matchup, as the Bills try to sweep the Patriots for the first time since 1999, a year when Wade Phillips (Buffalo) and Pete Carroll (New England) were the head coaches. Of course, the Patriots haven't been swept in their division since the Miami Dolphins did it in 2000. The Patriots look very different than the first time these two teams met this season -- back in Week 4, when the Bills won 16-0, handing the Pats their first home shutout since 1993 -- as Tom Brady is back. Brady has more wins (25) and more touchdown passes (62) vs. Buffalo than any other QB in NFL history.